NCT’s Shotaro and Sungchan to star in new NCT Universe reality show introducing SM Rookies trainees

SM Entertainment has announced the premiere of a brand-new reality programme, Welcome To The NCT Universe, hosted by NCT’s Shotaro and Sungchan who’ll introduce new SM Rookies.

SM Entertainment made the announcement on November 8 by launching new social media channels dedicated to the NCT Universe alongside an animated trailer teasing the new project. “Welcome to the NCT Universe,” the caption for their first post read. “On November 16, a new NCT Universe will open!” In a separate statement to South Korean media outlet SPOTV News, SM Entertainment also described the new NCT venture as “global content”, per Soompi.

welcome to NCT Universe💫

11월 16일, 새로운 NCT Universe가 열린대🤗 NCT Universe에서어떤 일이 일어날 지 궁금하지?😯 기대해도 좋아✨ ‘NCT Universe’ 유튜브 채널 구독&인스타그램 팔로우하고 조금만 기다려줘!#SM #NCTUniverse #welcometoNCTUniverse #NCT pic.twitter.com/iNeq8NA6yq — NCT Universe (@SM_NCTUniverse) November 8, 2022

Advertisement

Shortly after the first NCT Universe teaser was released, the official trailer for Welcome To The NCT Universe was later dropped on the NCT Universe social media pages. The video clip notably introduces the handful of SM Rookie trainees set to star in the upcoming programme, named Shohei, Eunseok and Seunghan.

The trailer also provides fans with a first glimpse into the upcoming series and what it entails: Shotaro and Sungchan will serve as its main emcees, while NCT sub-units WayV, NCT 127 and NCT Dream will be making appearances and performing alongside the SM Rookies. The clip also featured guest appearances from other male SM Entertainment acts, including members of EXO and SUPER JUNIOR, as well as SHINee’s Minho, who appear to be providing the trainees with advice and guidance.

NCT X SMROOKIES가 만났다✨ 예측불허, 상상초월, 흥미진진한 일들이 벌어질 NCT Universe로 놀러와💌 NCT X SMROOKIES MEET✨

We invite you to ‘NCT Universe’ where unpredictable, unimaginable and exciting things will happen!#SM #NCTUniverse #welcometoNCTUniverse #NCT #SMROOKIES pic.twitter.com/wSD3sjaHOq — NCT Universe (@SM_NCTUniverse) November 8, 2022

According to SPOTV News, Welcome To The NCT Universe will be made available to stream across various global platforms, including those in Korea, Japan, North, Central and South America. The series will be premiering on Japanese television channels Hulu and Nippon, KOCOWA in North, Central and South America as well as on South Korean streaming service TVING from November 16 onwards.

SM Rookies is a pre-debut training team established by SM Entertainment back in 2013, consisting of individuals who have yet to officially debut as part of a band. SM Rookies trainees have released dance and song covers and collaborations as part of the programme in the past. Several members of existing SM Entertainment bands, including aespa, Red Velvet and NCT, were previously introduced as part of SM Rookies before making their official and respective debuts.