NCT’s Taeyong to judge upcoming TV dance competition alongside BoA

NCT’s Taeyong has joined Mnet’s upcoming TV dance competition Street Woman Fighter (a direct translation of its Korean title, ‘스트릿 우먼 파이터’) as a judge.

South Korean news outlet SPOTV first reported earlier today (July 8) that the NCT member had landed a role as a judge on Street Woman Fighter, where eight all-female dance crews will compete to become South Korea’s number one team.

According to the report, Taeyong was allegedly selected as a judge for his dance ability, as he is considered to be “one of the best performers and dancers in K-pop during his time with NCT, their various subunits, and SuperM”, as translated by Koreaboo.

Mnet has since confirmed the report, telling Newsen that Taeyong has started filming for Street Woman Fighter as a judge. The singer is the second judge to be announced for the upcoming show, following labelmate and K-pop veteran BoA. Meanwhile, Kang Daniel has also joined the show as the host.

Aside from Street Woman Fighter, Taeyong has been involved in a number of solo projects this year, including his solo releases via his personal Soundcloud account, various freestyle dances uploaded to his personal Instagram and collaborations with EXO‘s Baekhyun and Red Velvet‘s Seulgi on the songs ‘Monroe’ and ‘Rose’ respectively.

Taeyong will also be making his return to NCT 127 later this year. The NCT subunit are set to release a new full-length album in September, which announced by the group during a online fan-meeting on July 7 in celebration of the group’s fifth anniversary.