NCT’s Taeyong named Loewe’s newest global brand ambassador

South Korean musician Taeyong from K-pop boyband NCT has been named Loewe’s newest global ambassador.

Taeyong’s appointment as the Spanish luxury fashion house’s new global ambassador was announced today (June 20) by the brand on Instagram and its official website.

In a collaboration Instagram post with Taeyong, Loewe said that it was “pleased to announce the start of an exciting new journey together”. The post was accompanied by new images of Taeyong in a Loewe outfit.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson spoke about the ambassadorship: “We love his idiosyncratic style. With Taeyong’s many talents spanning songwriting, performing and visual creation, I’m really excited to see what this collaboration will bring.”

“I’ve been a huge fan of Loewe, not only for the designs, but also for the brand’s philosophy and unique way of communicating,” Taeyong told WWD. The singer is expected to attend Loewe’s spring 2024 menswear show in Paris this Saturday (June 24).

NCT bandmate Jeno was previously named the first global male ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Ferragamo. The brand said that the partnership “seals the relationship between Ferragamo and Jeno, who have started building ties prior to this announcement”.

In related news, Haerin from K-pop girl group NewJeans was recently named Dior’s newest ambassador. The singer will be a global ambassador for jewellery, and a house ambassador for fashion and beauty for the brand.

Meanwhile, BTS‘ RM was previously welcomed to the Bottega Veneta “family” by the brand’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, while Jungkook became the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein.