NCT’s Taeyong unveils trailer for solo debut with ‘SHALALA’

NCT member Taeyong has announced his solo debut and teased it with a brand-new trailer.

The idol dropped the trailer video on NCT’s official YouTube channel, where he revealed the name of his upcoming solo debut mini-album: ‘SHALALA’. Due out on June 5 at 6pm KST, the new project will mark Taeyong’s first official solo release.

The clip features the NCT rapper and singer playing the keyboard and writing lyrics as he grooves along to the music before revealing the name of the record. Details for ‘SHALALA’, such as the tracklist, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

With ‘SHALALA’, Taeyong will be the first member of NCT to officially make his solo debut. While the rapper, along with several other members of the boyband have previously released solo music, this marks the first official individual release from a member of the group.

Prior to this, the NCT leader has been releasing solo songs through his Soundcloud account, as well as his label SM Entertainment’s SM Station project. His latest solo track was ‘Fine’, which he dropped on Soundcloud last November.

As part of the SM Station project, he also released the single ‘Love Theory’ with rapper Wonstein in April 2022, which the pair had produced together.

“I actually reached out to Wonstein first saying how I wanted to make a song and we spent a good week or so just working on the pieces, excluding things, gathering our brains together,” Taeyong told NME in an interview following the release.

Earlier this month, fellow NCT 127 member Johnny revealed in a red carpet interview that the sub-group are in the midst of recording new music. “I don’t know how fast it’s going to come out, but we’re working on it,” said the idol.

Advertisement

He also took the time to promote the boyband’s latest subunit, NCT DOJAEJUNG, adding: “Right now DOJAEJUNG is out so if you guys support us, hopefully you guys are supporting them.” The trio — comprising Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo — dropped their first mini-album ‘Perfume’ last month.