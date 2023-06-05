NCT’s Taeyong makes solo debut with video game-inspired ‘SHALALA’ music video

NCT member Taeyong has made his long-awaited solo debut with his mini-album and single ‘SHALALA’.

On June 5 at 6pm KST, the idol unveiled his first mini-album ‘SHALALA’ and the music video for its lead single of the same name. The flashy video game-inspired visual sees Taeyong jumping the metaverse after successfully hacking into a massive computer system. He goes on to win a series of games, from bowling to poker.

“We got the bounce / Wow wow wow wow / Bounce (we jumpin’ around) / We got the bounce / Wow wow wow wow,” he chants in the chorus.

In addition to ‘SHALALA’, Taeyong’s debut release includes the track ‘Move Mood Mode’ featuring Red Velvet main vocalist Wendy. Other songs on the record are ‘Ruby’, ‘Gwando’, ‘404 File Not Found’, ‘Virtual Insanity’ and ‘Back to the Past’.

While Taeyong and several NCT members have released solo songs in the past through their label SM Entertainment’s SM Station project, he is now the first NCT member to make his official solo debut. Prior to ‘SHALALA’, his last solo release had been the song ‘Fine’, which he uploaded to SoundCloud last November.

Taeyong first debuted in 2016 in NCT’s rotational sub-unit NCT U with the track ‘The 7th Sense’. He was later announced as the leader of NCT 127, the group’s first sub-unit with a fixed lineup, and they later released their debut EP ‘NCT #127’ and its lead single ‘Fire Truck’.

He also became a part of SM Entertainment’s supergroup SuperM in 2019, alongside members of SHINee and EXO, fellow NCT members Mark, Ten and Lucas. The latter of whom, notably left NCT and WayV last month.