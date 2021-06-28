NCT’s Taeyong unveils brand-new solo song ‘Swimming Pool’

Taeyong of K-pop boyband NCT has released a new solo track titled ‘Swimming Pool’.

On June 28 at Midnight KST, the boyband member released ‘Swimming Pool’ via his SoundCloud account, which he set up earlier this year. According to the song’s SoundCloud description, he co-composed the track alongside producer Zayson, who’s best known for his work on GOT7‘s ‘Last Piece’.

Taeyong also wrote the lyrics for the pensive new song himself. “I just swim in a swimming pool / I curl up as much as I can and think / I don’t wanna run anymore,” he sings on the chorus, as translated by Genius.

In addition to the new track, Taeyong also uploaded a freestyle dance performance for the song on his Instagram account. The clip features the idol showing off his moves in what seems to be an abandoned building.

‘Swimming Pool’ is the latest in the NCT member’s string of SoundCloud releases. Earlier this month, he dropped the demo for ‘Rose’, which featured fellow SM Entertainment artist Seulgi from girl group Red Velvet. Previously, he also collaborated with EXO member Baekhyun on the track ‘Monroe’.

Taeyong first revealed his SoundCloud account in March, when he released two versions of his self-composed song ‘Dark Clouds’.

Last month, NCT 127 and independent South Korean label Amoeba Culture released a new collaborative single, ‘Save’. NCT 127 also recently performed their 2020 hit ‘Kick It’ at Global Citizen’s ‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’.