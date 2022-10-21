NCT’s Ten teases upcoming solo single ‘Birthday’

NCT member Ten is set to release a new solo song later this month.

Yesterday (October 20), SM Entertainment announced that Ten is gearing up to release a new single titled ‘Birthday’. The track is slated for release on October 26, and has been described as one with a “romantic and dreamy vibe”.

‘Birthday’ is the latest addition to SM Entertainment’s ‘NCT Lab’ project, the group’s channel for new solo or group releases separate from official NCT records, under the company-wide ‘SM Station’ initiative.

Notably, it’s the fifth song to be released under the project, following Jaehyun’s ‘Forever Only’ in August; Taeil, Kun and YangYang’s ‘Rain Day’ in July; Mark, Doyoung and Haechan’s ‘CoNEXTion (Age Of Light)’ in March and Mark’s solo single ‘Child’ in February.

In other NCT news, NCT Dream are set to release NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream, a feature film documenting the group’s historic two-day performance at the Seoul Olympic Stadium earlier this year.

The group’s first feature film will include individual interviews and candid stories from NCT Dream’s members, as well as never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations leading up to the group’s residency at the stadium.

NCT Dream The Movie: In a Dream will be distributed worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, and is slated for release sometime in November. Ticketing details and an exact premiere date, however, have not been released at the time of writing.