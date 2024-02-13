NCT’s Ten turns into a ‘Nightwalker’ for his solo debut

NCT member Ten has released a music video for ‘Nightwalker’, the lead single of his debut solo mini-album, ‘TEN’.

During a press event held for the release of the mini-album, NCT’s Ten told The Korea Herald that ‘Nightwalker’ tells the story of “a seductive character who has the power to hypnotise people”, which is also reflected in the song’s music video.

“That’s why the highlight dance move involves swaying my hand as if hypnotising someone,” he added. “I tried to sing like acting when recording because, in the music video, you can see that I am a researcher working at a lab who turns into a monster when the clock hits midnight.”

Elsewhere during the event, Ten said that he was able to “enjoy every process” in the creation of the album, which was the result of “thorough and continuous discussion” with his team at SM Entertainment. “I tried to show different facets of myself by including songs of diverse genres,” he added.

The Thai-born K-pop idol also noted how he wanted to “present a simple but attractive performance as a soloist”, as compared to the “fancy and powerful performances” fans are used to from him as a member of NCT.

Ten also touched on the advice given to him by fellow SM Entertainment artists, such as TVXQ!‘s Yunho and NCT bandmate Taeyong, during the recording process of the record. “They said that I should do what I want,” he revealed.

“They told me to focus on making an album about myself. They did not tell me what to do but rather told me that I would be able to present a good album when I do what I want to do,” added Ten.

In other news, SM Entertainment has previewed its upcoming releases for the second quarter of 2024, featuring new music by aespa, Red Velvet, SHINee and more.