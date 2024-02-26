NCT’s Ten reveals ‘Nightwalker’ was inspired by A24 horror film ‘Talk to Me’

NCT member Ten has revealed that the 2023 Australian horror film Talk To Me from A24 served as a source of inspiration for his recent single, ‘Nightwalker’.

Earlier this month, NCT’s Ten made his official solo debut with his first mini-album, the eponymous ‘TEN’. In a new interview with Dazed Magazine, the singer opened up about title track ‘Nightwalker’, which he’d previously said was the story of “a seductive character who has the power to hypnotise people”.

In the music video, Ten plays the role of a scientist, who turns into a dark demonic figure at the stroke of midnight and hypnotises those around him. “Since last year, the villain character has been very charming to me, so I wanted to create my own,” Ten said, adding that watching Australian horror flick Talk To Me was what helped bring this idea to life.

“I liked this kind of thing – this mood from the movie – so I just captured it and sent it to my staff and they were like, ‘This is nice, let’s try something like this’,” he added, revealing that he had considerable autonomy over the creative direction of his solo work.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ten also revealed that he had let go of his previous inhibitions when working on and creating the concept for his official solo debut record. “I always planned out everything,” Ten said about his work with NCT and the numerous sub-units he’s been a part of.

“With SuperM, WayV, NCT or even my old solo work, I always had that limitation within me. Like ‘Oh, I can’t go too wild’,” he added. “But for this album, I just tried to break the barrier, like ‘Let’s go wild, let’s do something that you don’t usually do’. And I did have a lot of fun.”

