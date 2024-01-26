NCT’s Ten to make solo debut with self-titled mini-album next month

NCT member Ten has shared more details about his upcoming solo debut.

Today (January 26) at midnight KST, NCT’s Ten announced the release date and new details for his forthcoming solo debut. Titled ‘TEN’, his first mini-album will be released on February 13 at 6pm KST.

Released alongside the announcement was a teaser poster that seems to tease the lyrics of an upcoming song: “When the midnight comes / Pulling the strings / Beautiful monster royalty energy / I am yours”

Ten has previously released several solo tracks, mainly through SM Entertainment’s SM Station project, the first being 2017’s ‘Dream in a Dream’. Other solo songs include ‘Paint Me Naked’ and ‘Birthday’. However, the upcoming record will mark his official solo debut.

In support of the upcoming release, SM Entertainment previously announced that Ten will be going on his first ‘1001’ Asia fan-con tour. The tour will kick off on February 17 in Seoul, before heading to Bangkok, Hong Kong and Jakarta in the following months.

Ten made his debut as a member of NCT in 2016 as part of its rotating NCT U sub-unit with bandmates Jaehyun, Taeyong, Doyoung and Mark. The singer went on to participate in several NCT U releases, before debuting as a member of WayV, the group’s China-based sub unit in January 2019.

In other NCT news, SM announced yesterday (January 25) that NCT 127 leader Taeyong will also be releasing solo music in February. While the agency has yet to share further details, the upcoming project will be his first since his debut mini-album ‘SHALALA’ dropped last June.