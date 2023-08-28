Watch NCT U’s brand-new music video for ‘Baggy Jeans’

NCT sub-unit NCT U have released a music video for their new song ‘Baggy Jeans’

On August 28 at 6pm KST, the K-pop boyband released their album ‘Golden Age’, as well as the music video for ‘Baggy Jeans’ by the group’s revolving sub-unit NCT U. The members featured in the track and new choreography-focused music video are Ten, Doyoung, Taeyong, Mark and Jaehyun.

“Drip drip, you know what I mean / Yeah boy, I walk a little differently / Ride the beat Bumblebee / Lightly feelin’ so free / In my baggy baggy baggy baggy baggy baggy jeans,” they rap. These five members notably participated in the group’s first-ever release ‘The 7th Sense’, which marked NCT U’s debut in 2016.

The album is led by the single ‘Golden Age’ by the full group, a music video for which was released last week. Other songs on the record are ‘Call D’, ‘PADO’, ‘The BAT’, ‘Alley Oop’, ‘That’s Not Fair’, ‘Kangaroo’, ‘Not Your Fault’ and an interlude track.

‘Golden Age’ marks NCT’s first full-group release since their December 2021 album ‘Universe’, which included the songs ‘Universe (Let’s Play Ball)’, ‘Earthquake’ and more.

Earlier this month, NCT announced their upcoming lineup for their ongoing ‘NCT Lab’ project, through which the group releases solo and unit tracks. The first of which, ‘Horizon’ by Jaehyun, has since been released.

Other upcoming NCT Lab releases are a duet by Taeil and Haechan, a solo track by Kun, and a unit track by Kun, Xiaojun, Renjun and Chenle.