NCT WISH, the final sub-group of K-pop boyband NCT, will debut next month

NCT WISH, the fifth and final sub-group of K-pop boyband NCT, will make their debut next month.

Today (January 18), NCT’s agency SM Entertainment announced that NCT WISH will make their long-awaited debut in February 2024. The new group will feature six members – Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo and Sakuya – who were previously confirmed through the reality show NCT Universe: Lastart.

According to reports by Korea JoongAng Daily and Yonhap News Agency, NCT WISH will be based in both South Korea and Japan, through which they’ll conduct their global activates. “The band is determined to become a ‘Wish Icon’, sending strong hope and energy to all the music fans worldwide,” the agency added.

NCT WISH were previously known as NCT New Team, and had performed under that name at several concerts in Japan before their official debut. SM Entertainment has also released a new teaser for the boyband, watch it below.

First introduced in 2016, NCT has one rotational sub-unit, NCT U, as well as fixed sub-units NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. In February 2023, SM Entertainment shared plans to debut a final sub-group, then tentatively known as NCT Tokyo.

Former NCT members Sungchan and Shotaro were initially expected to make their official sub-group debut as part of NCT Tokyo, but would later leave the boyband completely in May 2023 to re-debut in “new boy group”.

Sungchan and Shotaro have since made their debut as members of SM Entertainment’s latest boyband, RIIZE, alongside five other K-pop idols. However, the group are currently promoting as a six-member group, following the indefinite hiatus of Seunghan.