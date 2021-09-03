NCT’s Ten and YangYang on future collabs: “‘Low Low’ won’t be the last time”

NCT’s Ten and YangYang have shared that their recently released duet ‘Low Low’ might be the first of more collaborations between the two.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, the two idols discussed their single ‘Low Low’ as well as their desire to release more music as a duo. Part of SM Entertainment’s Chinese boyband WayV, a sub-unit of NCT, Ten and YangYang unveiled the summery English song in August.

The duo revealed that they had initially requested to release a “very strong” hip-hop track as their first song together. “Before ‘Low Low’, the A&R team asked us about what songs we wanted to do as a duet. I was like, ‘We want to do something very hip-hop’,” said Ten.

Advertisement

He went on to share that SM Entertainment’s A&R staff had decided that the carefree and cheerful ‘Low Low’ would be a better direction for the duo at this point, recalling the staff as saying: “‘Since WayV’s releasing heavier songs, is it OK if you two do some carefree, happy hip-hop now as a trial run, and do something else later?'”

However, the duo might end-up with the “very strong” hip-hop sound in the future, if everything goes to plan. “I think ‘Low Low’ won’t be the last time, maybe next year?” YangYang hinted. “I hope they’ll take our references and we can show our heavier hip-hop side.”

In other NCT news, member Lucas Wong has halted all his activities as an idol following a controversy over allegations of cheating and gaslighting. The idol later took to Instagram to issue a personal apology, where he said he would take time off in order to “reflect on myself”.