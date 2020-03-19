Ne Oblivscaris vocalist launches Australian Music Industry COVID-19 Relief Fund

Australian prog rock musician Tim Charles (of the band Ne Oblivscaris) and his partner Natasha May Charles have launched a COVID-19 Relief Fund for workers in the Australian music industry, with all proceeds going to Support Act.

Support Act is a crisis relief charity fund for artists, crew and music workers, established in 1998. The new fundraiser launched yesterday morning (March 18) on GoFundMe, and has received $1,485 so far.

“One industry that, in the best interests of the country, has essentially been shut down for the foreseeable future, is our Australian Music Industry. And whilst this is absolutely necessary, the financial devastation caused to your average musician or crew member cannot be overstated,” the pair wrote in a press release.

“It’s not just the musicians up on stage, but the sound & lighting engineers, artist & tour managers, crew members, venue bookers, concert promoters & many more who all of a sudden have no way to pay their bills or provide for their families.”

The fund intends to distribute money through financial grants, which is how Support Act functions. Music industry workers eligible for grants from the fund include, but are not limited to: musicians (bands and/or individual musicians), artist managers, sound & lighting engineers, tour managers, merch sellers, roadies, drum/guitar techs & other crew members, tour/event promoters, venue bookers/promoters and publicists.

Organisers also suggested if people did not wish to donate to the fund, they should retain tickets for any cancelled or postponed event, rather than requesting a refund.

Those who wish to donate can do so at the following GoFundMe link. The new fund joins the Facebook fundraiser started by Charlotte Abroms, Angie McMahon’s manager, launched on Monday. At the time of writing, it has raised nearly $20,000, also for Support Act.