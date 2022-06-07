Ne-Yo, Ja Rule and Nelly lead line-up for new festival Juicy Fest in 2023

New Australian hip-hop and R&B festival Juicy Fest has announced the dates for its inaugural run in 2023, to be headlined by Ne-Yo, Ja Rule and Nelly.

The festival, which is being presented by apparel company Culture Kings, will first tour New Zealand cities from Napier to Whangārei, before heading to Australia with shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in January of next year.

Along with its headliners, Juicy Fest will also host the likes of Bow Wow, Xzibit, Pretty Ricky and Twista, with additional acts to be announced closer to the event.

Juicy Fest’s New Zealand dates run for three days from January 5, with its Australian leg commencing the following weekend from January 13 through to 15.

While the venue for its Sydney show is yet to be announced, Juicy Fest will hit Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Outdoor Field and Melbourne’s Burnley Circus Park, the latter of which was recently approved as a pop-up concert venue in February.

Ne-Yo’s headline appearance will arrive some five years after the release of his latest studio album, Good Man, which dropped in June 2018 and featured the likes of Bebe Rexha and PartyNextDoor. In the time between, the ‘Closer’ singer featured alongside Snoop Dogg on the 2021 remix of D-Nice’s ‘No Plans For Love’, and more recently announced the name of his upcoming 2022 album, ‘Self-Explanatory’.

General tickets for Juicy Fest will go on sale June 15 at 7pm here, while pre-sale will open an hour earlier. You can register for pre-sale access here.

Juicy Fest’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 13 – Brisbane, Eatons Hill Outdoor Field

Saturday 14 – Sydney, TBA

Sunday 15 – Melbourne, Burnley Circus Park