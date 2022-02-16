Neck Deep react to BLACKPINK Rosé’s cover of ‘December’

Welsh band Neck Deep have reacted to BLACKPINK Rosé’s cover of their 2015 song ‘December’.

Earlier this month, the vocalist released her live studio version of the song in commemoration of her 25th birthday. For her rendition, she was accompanied by The Black Label producer LØREN on guitar.

A day after Rosé’s rendition of ‘December’ was posted, the pop-punk band took to Twitter to express their appriciation for the cover. “Happy Birthday ROSÉ! This is awesome and so are your fans,” the band wrote.

Happy Birthday ROSÉ! This is awesome and so are your fans 🖤💖 https://t.co/uXvL4SIgZj — Neck Deep (@NeckDeepUK) February 11, 2022

Rosé’s rendition of ‘December’ is one of three acoustic covers she recently released in celebration of her birthday. The K-pop idol also dropped a tender and slowed-down rendition of Oasis’ 1995 classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ and a stripped-down cover of Coldplay’s 2008 hit ‘Viva La Vida’.

Rosé had also garnered the attention of Coldplay, who shared a link to her video on their Instagram story while wishing the Korean-Australian singer a happy birthday. “Love this. What a voice,” they wrote, while tagging the K-pop idol.

In other BLACKPINK news, the group’s fans have expressed their frustration towards the girl group’s agency, YG Entertainment, over the act’s lack of musical output.

On February 14, YG Entertainment announced the release of BLACKPINK’s ‘2022 Welcoming Collection’ on social media. Blinks (BLACKPINK’s official fanbase), however, have voiced their dissatisfaction with the agency’s decision to release new merchandise instead of music.

A number of Blinks have called for a boycott of the release, while others have decided to voice their displeasure by reporting the agency’s Twitter account. Several fans also tweeted the phrase “No music, no money” in response.