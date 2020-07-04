GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Neil Young condemns use of his music by Donald Trump

'Rockin' in the Free World', 'Like a Hurricane' and 'Cowgirl in the Sand' were played ahead of Trump's speech

By Eddy Lim
Neil Young; Donald Trump
Neil Young and Donald Trump. Credit: Getty

Neil Young has condemned the use of his music by US President Donald Trump ahead of his Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore.

Before Trump’s speech, three of Young’s songs were heard blasting from the speakers – ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, ‘Like a Hurricane’, and ‘Cowgirl in the Sand’. Young took to Twitter to voice his disapproval.

Advertisement

Young continued with a subsequent tweet, voicing his support with the native Lakota Sioux people.

This is not the first time Young has publicly denounced the association of his music with Trump. Five years ago, Trump similarly used ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ to mark the launch of his US Presidential candidacy campaign.

Representatives of Young issued a statement soon after damning Trump’s use of the track. “Donald Trump was not authorized to use ‘Rockin in the Free World’ in his presidential candidacy announcement,” the statement read. “Neil Young, a Canadian citizen, is a supporter of Bernie Sanders for President of the United States of America.”

However, Trump’s camp later told TMZ that they “paid for and obtained the legal right” to use the song for their campaign launch.

Advertisement

Young has been particularly vocal in his distaste for Trump. Most recently, he shared a number of protest songs from across his career as part of the sixth episode for his Fireside Sessions series. The episode included his own song ‘Lookin’ For A Leader’, which saw Young editing his lyrics to criticise Donald Trump and his reaction to the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

This was preceded by an open letter penned by Young to his fans in early June that voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter movement while describing Trump as a “poor leader who is building walls around our house”.

Young released his 40th studio album ‘Homegrown’ on June 19. NME gave it a five-star rating, describing it as “a shimmering diamond well worth unearthing”.

  • In This Article:
  • Rock
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.