Neil Young to release 50th anniversary reissue of ‘After the Gold Rush’

Neil Young‘s ‘After the Gold Rush’ turns 50 later this year, and to celebrate the milestone the singer-songwriter is planning a deluxe reissue of the classic album.

According to a new post on the Neil Young Archives, a 50th anniversary edition of the album, which was originally released on September 19, 1970, is going to be released on Reprise Records.

While there’s no exact date yet for the release, it will likely include a live concert film (dubbed “Young Shakespeare”) from his January 22nd, 1971 performance at Shakespeare Theater in Stratford, Connecticut – which occurred three days after his legendary Massey Hall set in Toronto, Canada.

Advertisement

While Young’s show at Massey Hall has long been considered a legendary concert for the folk rock legend, he and producer John Hanlon feel that the Shakespeare Theater show is better.

“In fact, today as we listen and compare, [producer] John Hanlon and I both feel ‘Shakespeare’ is superior to our beloved ‘Massey Hall,’” wrote Young on his site. “A more calm performance, without the celebratory atmosphere of Massey Hall, captured live on 16mm film. ‘Young Shakespeare’ is a very special event. To my fans, I say this is the best ever.”

He added that the show was both “personal and emotional” for him and that it “defines that time.”

Listen to ‘After the Gold Rush’ below:

Last week, Neil Young admitted that he wants to tour some old and historic venues for the Crazy Horse Barn Tour, but he’s having difficulty finding many that are still in operation.

Advertisement

Sharing a post on his Neil Young Archives site, he announced that he wants to book a series of shows for the Crazy Horse Barn Tour at many of the old and historic venues across North America.

“Many of the old places we used to play are gone now, replaced by the new coliseums we have to book year in advance and we don’t want to go to anyway,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Neil Young has criticised Donald Trump in a scathing open letter to the US President.

Young said Trump is “a disgrace to my country” and accuses him of “mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world.”