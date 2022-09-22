Neil Young gatecrashes Rick Rubin’s podcast interview with Jack White

Neil Young has interrupted an interview between Jack White and Rick Rubin, during the most recent episode of Rubin’s Broken Record podcast.

White and Rubin were well into their 1.5 hour-long interview when Young — who’d been recording new music in the same Malibu studio — gatecrashed the proceedings and joined in on the pair’s conversation. White commended Young’s ability to maintain a decades-long career in the music industry and likened the singer to The Rolling Stones.

“I remember when I was 12 and The Rolling Stones were 40 and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god,’ and it’s so nice that you guys are able to sort of prove that,” White said. In reply, Young credited his career stamina to his “spirit”, saying that “if they got the spirit, they’ll be cranking something out, because what else can we do?”.

Young went on to reveal that he’d spent three weeks at the ‘Shangri-La’ recording studio, which is owned by Rubin. The singer said that he’s been working on new music with Rubin, whose studio was also used to record Young’s 2016 album ‘Peace Trail’. Young explained that his upcoming music will feature “unheard of combinations of instruments.” Young also discussed the songwriting process for the new album as well as its tracklist and melodies.

In July, Young revealed that he’d finished creating an album with Crazy Horse, which was produced by Rubin and will follow-up the pair’s 2021 collaborative album ‘Barn’. Towards the end of the podcast interview, White performed an acoustic rendition of ‘A Tip from You to Me’, which featured on the singer’s most recent LP ‘Entering Heaven Alive’.

In addition to working with Young, Rubin’s recent activities have included producing the Red Hot Chilli Peppers album ‘Unlimited Love’, announcing his debut book and venturing into film and television with a new production deal. White, meanwhile, announced last month that he’ll release a new live album recorded during his Supply Chain Issues world tour.