Neil Young says he is “changing his mind” about suing President Trump

Neil Young has reconsidered his stance on potentially suing US President Donald Trump for using his music at rallies.

Young, an outspoken critic of the President, has condemned Trump’s use of ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ at his campaign events multiple times this year.

After initially taking to Twitter to once again voice his disapproval earlier this month, Young then wrote an open letter to the President, saying he won’t take legal action because he doesn’t want to distract from government efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” he wrote.

It appears Young is now reconsidering his stance, sharing a lengthy new post on his official website.

“I am changing my mind about suing President Trump,” he wrote “Reconsidering. I’m looking at it again. There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue. But then President Trump ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets. His idea. He ordered it himself. This all DJT.”

Young continues: “Trump has no respect for our military. They are now to be used on the streets of America against law-abiding citizens for a political charade orchestrated by a challenged president…

“These are thugs with no IDs shooting Americans on the streets. They are not our police. Our police should arrest these untrained thugs for breaking our laws.

“Imagine what it feels like to hear ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ after this president speaks, like it is his theme song,” he continued. “I did not write it for that.”

Neil Young is one of a host of musicians that have recently condemned President Trump for using their music at his campaign rallies.

Trump was recently served with a cease and desist order by Linkin Park for the unauthorised use of their track ‘In The End’ at rallies, following the likes of Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! At The Disco, and The Rolling Stones in demanding that the President doesn’t use their music at public events.