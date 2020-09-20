Neil Young shares tracklist for ‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ box set

Neil Young has announced the tracklist for his upcoming ‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ box set.

The collection will be housed on 10 discs and will encompass his career from just after the release of ‘Harvest’ through to his Asian and European tours with Crazy Horse in 1976.

Among the tracklist are 12 previously unreleased songs, alongside 50 new versions of old tracks. Some of the brand new songs include a cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Raised On Robbery’ and tracks titled ‘Goodbye Christmas On The Shore’, ‘Frozen Man’ and ‘Born To Run’.

The box set will also feature a live album recorded in London and Tokyo called ‘Odeon Budokan’, which will include both acoustic and electric songs.

‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ will be released on November 20 and will be available to pre-order from October 16. According to the Neil Young Archives, it will only be available on that site.

The tracklist for ‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ is as follows:

Disc 1 (1972-1973)

‘Everybody’s Alone’

‘Letter From ‘Nam’

‘Monday Morning’

‘The Bridge’

‘Time Fades Away’

‘Come Along And Say You Will’

‘Goodbye Christmas On The Shore’

‘Last Trip To Tulsa’

‘The Loner’

‘Sweet Joni’

‘Yonder Stands The Sinner’

‘L.A. (Story)’

‘LA’

‘Human Highway’

Disc 2 (1973)

‘Tuscaloosa’

‘Here We Go In The Years’

‘After The Gold Rush’

‘Out On The Weekend’

‘Harvest’

‘Old Man’

‘Heart Of Gold’

‘Time Fades Away’

‘Lookout Joe’

‘New Mama’

‘Alabama’

‘Don’t Be Denied’

Disc 3 (1973)

‘Tonight’s The Night’

‘Speakin’ Out Jam’

‘Everybody’s Alone’

‘Tired Eyes’

‘Tonight’s The Night’

‘Mellow My Mind’

‘World On A String’

‘Speakin’ Out’

‘Raised On Robbery’

‘Roll Another Number’

‘New Mama’

‘Albuquerque’

‘Tonight’s The Night Part II’

Disc 4 (1973)

‘Roxy: Tonight’s The Night Live’

‘Tonight’s The Night’

‘Mellow My Mind’

‘World On A String’

‘Speakin’ Out’

‘Albuquerque’

‘New Mama’

‘Roll Another Number’

‘Tired Eyes’

‘Tonight’s The Night Part II’

‘Walk On’

‘The Losing End’

Disc 5 (1974)

‘Walk On’

‘Winterlong’

‘Walk On’

‘Bad Fog Of Loneliness’

‘Borrowed Tune’

‘Traces’

‘For The Turnstiles’

‘Ambulance Blues’

‘Motion Pictures’

‘On The Beach’

‘Revolution Blues’

‘Vampire Blues’

‘Greensleeves’

Disc 6 (1974)

‘The Old Homestead’

‘Love/Art Blues’

‘Through My Sails’

‘Homefires’

‘Pardon My Heart’

‘Hawaiian Sunrise’

‘LA Girls And Ocean Boys’

‘Pushed It Over The End’

‘On The Beach’

‘Vacancy’

‘One More Sign’

‘Frozen Man’

‘Give Me Strength’

‘Bad News Comes To Town’

‘Changing Highways’

‘Love/Art Blues’

‘The Old Homestead’

‘Daughters’

‘Deep Forbidden Lake’

‘Love/Art Blues’

Disc 7 (1974)

‘Homegrown’

‘Separate Ways’

‘Try’

‘Mexico’

‘Love Is A Rose’

‘Homegrown’

‘Florida’

‘Kansas’

‘We Don’t Smoke It No More’

‘White Line’

‘Vacancy’

‘Little Wing’

‘Star Of Bethlehem’

Disc 8 (1975)

‘Dume’

‘Ride My Llama’

‘Cortez The Killer’

‘Don’t Cry No Tears’

‘Born To Run’

‘Barstool Blues’

‘Danger Bird’

‘Stupid Girl’

‘Kansas’

‘Powderfinger’

‘Hawaii’

‘Drive Back’

‘Lookin’ For A Love’

‘Pardon My Heart’

‘Too Far Gone’

‘Pocahontas’

‘No One Seems To Know’

Disc 9 (1976)

‘Look Out For My Love’

‘Like a Hurricane’

‘Lotta Love’

‘Lookin’ For A Love’

‘Separate Ways’

‘Let It Shine’

‘Long May You Run’

‘Fontainebleau’

‘Traces’

‘Mellow My Mind’

‘Midnight On The Bay’

‘Stringman’

‘Mediterranean’

‘Ocean Girl’

‘Midnight On The Bay’

‘Human Highway’

Disc 10 (1976)

‘Odeon Budokan’

‘The Old Laughing Lady’

‘After The Gold Rush’

‘Too Far Gone’

‘Old Man’

‘Stringman’

‘Don’t Cry No Tears’

‘Cowgirl In The Sand’

‘Lotto Love’

‘Drive Back’

‘Cortez The Killer’

Young released his latest EP ‘The Times’ this week (September 18), which reworked some of his most vital anti-establishment anthems for modern-day events.

In a four-star review, NME said: “This EP seems to be a response to the actions of one man and one man alone. Originally broadcast as a part of Neil Young’s Fireside Session livestream, ‘The Times’ is a collection of Young’s finest protest songs re-recorded for a world that needs them more than ever, and aimed at a person who seems intent on destroying it.