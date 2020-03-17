Neil Young to live-stream special sessions from his home

Neil Young has announced a series of live-streamed sessions filmed from his home as many face self-isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The global pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of various live tours and events in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, with an increasing number of people also going into lockdown.

Posting on his Neil Young Archives website yesterday (March 16), Young confirmed his upcoming ‘Fireside Sessions’ which fans will soon be able to stream online.

“Because we are all at home and not venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming. It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together,” Young wrote.

“We will soon be announcing the first one right here at NYA in the Times-Contrarian and on the Hearse Theater schedule, as well as social media except Facebook. As we have previously announced, we are dropping Facebook very, very soon, so if you rely on FB to contact us, prepare for a change.”

Young’s wife Daryl Hannah will be behind the camera for ‘Fireside Sessions’. An exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

This comes after Code Orange live-streamed a show from an empty venue over the weekend, while Yungblud also performed his ‘Shit’s Weird Keep Calm and Carry On’ gig to an online audience.

As the coronavirus crisis continues, Blossoms yesterday (March 16) became the latest act to postpone their upcoming tour dates in a bid to stop the spread. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, advised UK citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.