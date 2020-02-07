News Music News

Supergroup of Aussie musicians to play Neil Young’s ‘Live Rust’ in concert

Hey hey, my my, rock and roll can never die

Anna Rose
Neil Young
Neil Young CREDIT: Getty Images (Gary Miller)

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Neil Young’s seminal album, a supergroup of Australian musicians will perform ‘Live Rust’ in concert in Sydney and Melbourne in May.

The album will be performed in full by a supergroup of Australian musicians, including Grinspoon’s Phil Jamieson, Sarah McLeod of The Superjesus, Shihad’s Jon Toogood, and Bob Evans of Jebediah.

The live concert will be split into two sets, the first a showcase of songs by bands within Young’s 57-year anthology, like Buffalo Springfield and Crazy Horse. The second set will feature the 1979 ‘Live Rust’ album performed track by track.

A multi-instrumentalist and activist, Young is considered one of the most prolific songwriters in music history. Beginning his music career in the 1960s, Young formed Buffalo Springfield who went on to release three studio albums. Releasing a staggering 40 studio albums, eight live albums and 59 singles, both as a solo artist and with various bands, the most recent release from the Canadian was 2019’s ‘Colorado’ with Crazy Horse. Young has been induced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Both shows are all ages, with tickets going on sale to the general public on February 11 at 9am AEDT.

Neil Young’s Live Rust tour dates are:

Sydney, State Theatre (May 7)
Melbourne, Palais Theatre (9)

