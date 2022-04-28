Neneh Cherry shares ‘Manchild’ featuring Sia from new collaborative album

Neneh Cherry has announced new collaborative album ‘The Versions’ which will see the likes of Robyn and Greetea Peng rework tracks from across Cherry’s back catalogue.

Following on from Robyn’s cover of ‘Buffalo Stance’, Sia has reworked Cherry’s 1989 track ‘Manchild’.

Check it out below:

“Neneh was my favourite artist when she hit the scene” explained Sia. “I saved my pocket money for red filas and dreamt one day we would meet.

“When I was struggling with my mental health in my early twenties, I somehow ended up in their house being taken care of as if I was one of their own children. I called her husband during a suicide attempt, who had been mentoring me as an incredible music producer, and they gave me all the love I could have dreamt of. I owe them a huge thanks and would sing ‘a-b-c’ for them if they asked,” she added.

Elsewhere ‘The Versions’ will see Greentea Peng take on 1992’s ‘Buddy X’ while Honey Dijon has also remixed the track.

The album is out June 10 (preorder here) and you can check out the complete track list for Neneh Cherry’s ‘The Versions’ below:

–‘Buffalo Stance’ – Robyn feat. Mapei

–‘Manchild feat. Sia’

–‘Woman feat. ANOHNI’

–‘Buddy X feat. Greentea Peng’

–‘Kootchi feat. Jamila Woods’

–‘Sassy feat. TYSON’

–‘Heart feat. Sudan Archives’

–‘Kisses On The Wind feat. Seinabo Sey’

–‘Manchild feat. Kelsey Lu’

–‘Buddy X (Honey Dijon Remix)’

Reacting to Robyn’s cover of ‘Buffalo Stance’ earlier this year, Neneh Cherry said: “It feels strange to be doing this with everything going on in the world right now but… I am still so honoured & excited to announce that my incredible friend Robyn has covered ‘Buffalo Stance’ with Mapei & Dev Hynes for a beautiful new version!”

Neneh Cherry was the recipient of this year’s Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. The singer-songwriter was presented with the Icon Award by her own daughter, the singer Mabel, at the awards show at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

“I’m so blessed to have you as a mum,” Mabel said in the acceptance speech. “And you’ll always probably be that tiny bit cooler than me! You’re a role model to so many, and my biggest inspiration.”

Taking to the stage, Cherry thanked “NME and anybody who thinks that I deserve such a thing. I always hoped that I would be in this for the long-term… we’re not done yet.