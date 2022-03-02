Neneh Cherry honoured with Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Neneh Cherry has been honoured with the Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The singer-songwriter was presented the Icon Award by her own daughter, the singer Mabel, at the awards show at the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (March 2).

“I’m so blessed to have you as a mum,” Mabel said. “And you’ll always probably be that tiny bit cooler than me! You’re a role model to so many, and my biggest inspiration.”

Taking to the stage, Cherry thanked “NME and anybody who thinks that I deserve such a thing”.

“I’m wondering how I can bribe my family with this. Like, ‘Don’t fuck with me, I’m an icon! Do the bloody washing up, girl.'”

Cherry continued: “I always hoped that I would be in this for the long-term… we’re not done yet.

“When I’ve been put in the ring to say and do what I do, I’ve always tried to do it with heart and spirit, and to give from here even when I don’t know what the hell I’m doing.

“But the fact is that none of it would have happened without the inner sanctum of my family, my extended family – you know who you are – and all the amazing visionaries that I’ve come up with. And all the new visionaries that are giving me life!

“As they say: it takes a village. Thank you NME!”

Cherry joins the likes of Courtney Love and Garbage’s Shirley Manson as Icon Award winners. Also honoured at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 tonight were Halsey (Innovation Award) and Liam Gallagher (Music Moment Of The Year), among others.

Hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 kicked off with Sam Fender and is ongoing with performances from Rina Sawayama and Bring Me The Horizon to come.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.