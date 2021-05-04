Nerve reunites with JK-47 for new single ‘One In A Million’

Rapper Nerve has teamed up with Tweed Heads MC JK-47 once again for the new collaborative single, ‘One In A Million’.

The fresh track sees the two rappers trade verses back and forth, tackling themes around Tall Poppy Syndrome and taking risks. In a statement, Nerve said the song was “made for anyone that’s wary of stepping outside the box and questioning the systems that they find themselves living in”.

“Everyone can be one in a million at something – you just need to find your thing and put your heart and soul into it,” he said.

“I wanted to create something uplifting and energetic but also allow space for us to touch on real issues that we resonate with socially and politically – all while making a tune that will slap at a festival and blow the trunk out of a Nissan Skyline.”

Listen to the single below:

‘One In A Million’ follows on from Nerve and JK-47’s previous joint track ‘Sunday Roast’, which arrived in September 2019.

The new single comes ahead of Nerve’s forthcoming EP, ‘Tall Poppy Season’, due out May 21. The EP will also include the previously released singles ‘Missed Calls’ and ‘Migraines’. Nerve will also be celebrating the arrival of ‘Tall Poppy Season’ with a string of national tour dates, kicking off in June.

JK-47 released his solo debut album ‘Made For This’ in September last year. Earlier this year, he delivered a cover of ‘Changes’ by 2Pac for triple j’s Like A Version.