Nerve shares “confident” new single ‘DFRNT.’

Nerve has shared his first new solo single in nearly a year, entitled ‘DFRNT.’.

In a press statement, the Brisbane MC described the new single as “a comeback of sorts”. “It’s been a minute since I’ve dropped a solo record,” he said, “and my life has changed heaps in the last year.”

The track was released last night (April 14), alongside an official music video directed by Tamir Ali. The video was shot on an extended trip to Abu Dhabi, where Nerve performed at the FUTR World festival. It also features photos taken at Nerve’s stints DJing at Dubai nightclubs the Crab Market and Orange Chameleon.

Watch the music video for ‘DFRNT’ below:

Nerve continued to explain what ‘DFRNT.’ means to him, saying: “To me, it represents that even though you might go through changes, or not fit a mould that’s been laid out for you by someone else, the most important thing is to be confident and back yourself.

“I want everyone around me to feel confident like that,” he said. “I want everyone around me to talk their shit. When I made this, I was blasting it in the back of Ubers on a JBL speaker for the driver telling him it’s a fucking hit. I want everyone in my circle to have that confidence.”

‘DFRNT.’ follows on from several key collaborations Nerve has participated in over the last year. Alongside Lil Golo, Cult Shotta and Mulalo, the rapper teamed up with Sydney’s Triple One on the single ‘Mr Whippy’ back in January.

In November 2021, Nerve appeared on two different singles – ‘Beta Gods’ with Dregg, and ‘Real Nice (H.C.T.F.)’ alongside Young Franco and Tkay Maidza. He was also part of DZ Deathrays‘ Like a Version that June, where they covered N.E.R.D.’s 2002 single ‘Rock Star’.

Nerve’s last solo release was last year’s ‘Tall Poppy Season’ EP, which featured yet another collaboration: ‘One In A Million’ with JK-47, which marked the second time the pair had teamed up following Nerve’s 2019 song ‘Sunday Roast’.