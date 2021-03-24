Nerve shares new single ‘Missed Calls’, announces EP and national tour

Nerve has shared a new single titled ‘Missed Calls’, the first taste of his forthcoming ‘Australian Horror Story’ EP.

The Skaro Beats-produced cut sees the Brisbane rapper confronting tumultuous relationships, delivering rapid-fire bars over an ominous, relatively sparse beat.

“The song is about being selective about who and what I spend my time on. I have my finger in a lot of pies right now, and it’s draining even at the best of times. So I have to make sure any time I spend on something or someone is quality,” Nerve explained in a statement.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Missed Calls’ below. A futuristic, Blade Runner-inspired music video directed by Jack Phoenix and Julian D’arcy of AV Club is set to drop later today at 6PM AEDT.

Nerve’s forthcoming EP ‘Australian Horror Story’ is set to arrive on May 21. Per a press release, the EP sees the rapper tackling heartbreak, addiction, commitment issues and a turbulent past two years.

The rapper described the forthcoming EP as “far more personal, vulnerable and eclectic than anything I’ve released before”.

“I used to write for the sake of writing. These days I can’t put something down unless it’s real and I’m really feeling it.”

Advertisement

Shortly after the release of ‘Australian Horror Story’, Nerve will embark on an Australian tour, his most extensive to date. Kicking off in June, the six-date run will include stops in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets are on sale now.

Earlier today, it was announced that Nerve would be appearing at this year’s Yours & Owls festival in April.

Nerve’s ‘Australian Horror Story’ national tour dates are:

JUNE

Saturday 12 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 18 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

Saturday 19 – Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims

JULY

Thursday 1 – Newcastle, Cambridge Warehouse

Friday 2 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Saturday 3 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club