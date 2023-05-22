Netflix in talks to release ‘Persona: Sulli’

Netflix has revealed that it is in talks to release season two of Persona, starring the late K-pop idol Sulli.

Netflix had originally released season one of Persona, starring singer-actress IU, in 2019. The series was an anthology of four short films, all written and shot by different directors.

In the same year, production had started on a second season of Persona, and was set to star the late Sulli. However, filming was only underway for two of the five planned episodes before Sulli’s death in October of 2019, per Osen.

At the time, production company Mystic Story said: “Nothing has been decided yet regarding whether this project will be publicly released.”

However, on May 20, screenshots from what appeared to be a Netflix interface showed that footage from the upcoming series would seemingly be released on June 16. According to Soompi, the screenshots allegedly originated from the Netflix Brazil page.

OMG NETFLIX WILL RELEASE PERSONA : SULLI ON JUNE 16 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p92yk28iZX — 🍂 (@iuxdean) May 20, 2023

Netflix has since revealed that it is in discussions with Mystic Story on the possible release of Persona: Sulli. “Currently, general discussion is underway including on whether to stream [the film] on Netflix along with the final release date,” said a Netflix spokesperson, per SpoTV News as translated by Soompi.

Sulli first made her debut in the South Korean entertainment industry as a child actress, with roles in several television dramas such as 2005’s Drama City and Ballad Of Seodong. She later shot to nationwide fame in 2009 as a member of the K-pop girl group f(x).