NewsMusic News

Netflix announces ‘Super Rich in Korea’, hosted by GOT7’s BamBam

The series will follow "the ultra-luxurious lives of the world's wealthiest in the heart of Korea"

By Puah Ziwei
got7 bambam super rich in korea
GOT7's BamBam in 2023. Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Netflix has announced its brand-new unscripted series, Super Rich in Korea, hosted by GOT7‘s BamBam.

Today (January 23), Netflix unveiled details for its upcoming reality TV show, titled Super Rich in Korea. According to a press release by the streaming service, the series will follow “the ultra-luxurious lives of the world’s wealthiest in the heart of Korea”.

Super Rich in Korea will feature personalities such as South Korean figure Yoo Hee-ra, Singaporean entrepreneur David Yong and Arab social media celebrity Noor Naim, among others.

Advertisement

Netflix says the show will “unveil a realm where luxury cars and haute couture are everyday sights, and exclusive parties are the norm. It’s a deep dive into a lifestyle where wealth meets Korean cultural flair.”

Super Rich in Korea will be hosted by GOT7 member BamBam, OH MY GIRL singer Mimi and South Korean comedian Cho Sae-ho, and be directed by Yuh Woon-hyuk. The series will premiere exclusively on Netflix this April.

In other news, Park Seo-jun has addressed criticism about the pace of season one of Netflix K-drama Gyeongseong Creature and what viewers can expect for season two, teasing that it’ll be “much faster-paced”.

Meanwhile, the streamer also recently premiered the K-drama The Bequeathed, the latest from Train To Busan and Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-ho. In a mixed three-star reviewNME‘s Rhian Daly said that the series “starts out strong but doesn’t live up to expectations”.

Elsewhere, Netflix has also released a trailer for its upcoming original film Badland Hunters, led by Don Lee. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix this Friday, January 26.

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories