New $1million Australian music relief fund launched

A new $1million Australian music relief fund has been launched today.

The Australian Music Backers Fund, run by American Express, will dispense financial grants of $2000-$5000 to select artists and music businesses, with applications open until November 9.

The Music Backers’ judging panel includes Nina Las Vegas, Support ACT CEO Clive Miller, Live Nation Australasia CEO Roger Field, the manager of Unified Music Group Nick Yates, and more.

In the Grants FAQ, the company states that applicants do not need to be American Express customers to apply, but added music businesses that do receive grants “will need to warmly accept American Express”.

The fund has also launched a “Nominate a Mate” category, offering grants of $1500 to those nominated by the public until applications close on September 13.

Amex announced the first four “Nominate a Mate” recipients today as Isol-Aid co-founder Rhiannon Atkinson-Howatt, podcast host Nic Kelly, Cody Munro Morre and Jordanne Chant of Dinosaur City Records and Mitch Tambo.

Anyone who successfully nominates a recipient will go into the draw to win a $250 Ticketmaster gift voucher.

The fund first launched in 2018/19, with Stella Donnelly, Lime Cordiale, Mo’Ju, Bakehouse Studios, Angie McMahon and others among the recipients.

Those wishing to apply for either “Nominate a Mate” or the general music grants can do so here.