New 1,800-capacity Adelaide venue Hindley Street Music Hall to open in August

A new 1,800-capacity live entertainment venue called the Hindley Street Music Hall will open in Adelaide later this year.

As The Industry Observer reports, the $6million, split-level complex will be a redevelopment of the former HQ Complex nightclub at 149 Hindley Street, which shut its doors in early 2020.

The new development is being spearheaded by Live Nation – who own Melbourne’s Palais Theatre – along with Secret Sounds, Five Four Entertainment, and the team behind Brisbane venues Fortitude Music Hall and The Triffid, which includes former Powderfinger bassist John “JC” Collins and Secret Sounds’ Paul Pittico.

Advertisement

“South Australia is the state of art and I have long-admired the value that SA puts on culture and social infrastructure,” Piticco said in a press statement. “Our plan is to build one of the best music halls in the southern hemisphere right here on Hindley Street, and to also do our bit filling it with the greatest local and international talent.”

Collins, who will assume the role of Venue Director, echoed Piticco’s sentiments, adding: “We’ve spent a lot of time on the design of the venue ensuring the relationship between the performer and the audience is the best it can be and to create an incredibly intimate space where fans feel super close and connected to the artist.”

One of the first acts to perform at the new venue will be UK electronic duo HONNE, who are set to tour Australia in September. When the tour was announced earlier this month, the venue for the Adelaide stop was listed as TBA.

In other Adelaide live music news, a petition has been launched to get the Foo Fighters to add a tour date in Adelaide when they return to Australia and New Zealand for a tour later this year.