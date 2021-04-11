A new song has been shared from Alan Vega‘s forthcoming posthumous solo album – listen to ‘Filthy’ below.

‘Filthy’ appears on ‘Mutator’, the late Suicide singer’s long-lost album that arrives via Sacred Bones later this month (April 23).

The forthcoming album was first previewed back in February with the single ‘Nike Soldier’, before another track called ‘Fist’ followed last month.

Vega’s widow Liz Lamere, who also mixed and produced the album, said: “‘Filthy”s anthemic zombie atmosphere challenges the listener to find the underlying message of hope that is always within Vega’s words and sound.”

Jared Artaud, a close friend of Vega’s who also helped mix and produce ‘Mutator’, added: “‘Filthy’ was the first song Liz and I started to mix on Mutator. It set into motion how to work on and produce the rest of the album. Sonically speaking, Alan never lost his edge with age. He kept his intensity and incessant drive for endless experimentation.

“Alan’s process was more like a visual artist working in sound rather than a traditional musician going into the studio to make records. At the heart of it all, Alan was a poet. His lyrics always hit hard and he was always pushing forward, trailblazing onto the next idea of his vision.”

Alan Vega died at the age of 78 in 2016, and left behind a strong legacy as an influential artist. The likes of Jesus And Mary Chain, Bruce Springsteen, Thurston Moore, Nick Cave, New Order, Steve Albini, Savages, Klaxons, LCD Soundsystem, MIA and more have all cited Suicide and Vega as an influence on their own music.