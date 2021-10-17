New albums from Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg to kick off ‘The Aftermath Takeover’

New albums from Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg look set to kick off ‘The Aftermath Takeover’ before the end of 2021.

In an Instagram post from DJ Battlecat, the Beats By Dre mogul will release his highly anticipated solo album and follow-up to 2015’s Compton before the end of the year (via Hip Hop DX).

On October 12, Battlecat shared a meme to his account which showed a potential timeline for the ‘Aftermath Takeover’ which will begin with Snoop Dogg’s album release on November 12 and then Dre’s album, sometime in December.

You can see the post here:

The post also teased Kendrick Lamar’s follow up to 2017’s “Damn”, Xzibit’s “King Maker” project as well as the fact a Mt. Westmore album from Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Ice Cube and E-40 could be arriving “soon.”

It also mentioned the February 2022 Super Bowl halftime show which is set to feature Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Lamar.

Back in August, Grandmaster Flash claimed that Dr. Dre‘s next music project “will change the game”.

Work on the record was reportedly finished back in November, but the release has still yet to be officially announced.