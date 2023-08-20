New Bruce Springsteen exhibit to open at Boston museum

A new exhibit dedicated to Bruce Springsteen is set to open next month at a museum in Boston.

The exhibit is titled Bruce Springsteen: Portraits Of An American Music Icon and will open on September 13 as part of the The Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame in the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

The show will feature photographs of The Boss from a host of photographers including Danny Clinch, Ed Gallucci, Eric Meola, Barry Schneier, Pamela Springsteen and Frank Stefanko.

A description for the event reads: “From the streets of New Jersey to the sunbaked landscapes of California, this career-spanning photo exhibit showcases intimate photographs of one of America’s most important musical voices.

“Through photos and interviews, this exhibit gives a unique perspective of Bruce Springsteen away from the sold-out arenas and in front of the lens.”

Mark your calendars! On September 13, FARHOF will be kicking off the opening of our Bruce Springsteen: Portraits of an American Music Icon, and Legends of Folk, Americana, Roots exhibits. Book a tour here —> https://t.co/kv7JvFcmOC pic.twitter.com/TyynSNhnBI — Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame (@FolkHallBoston) August 15, 2023

Elsewhere, Springsteen is currently on a headline tour of the United States, and had to cancel two gigs in Philadelphia this month because of illness.

The announcement arrived on his social media accounts on August 16, just hours before he was set to take to the stage for the first of the Pennsylvania headline gigs. It also announced that the second of the two scheduled shows, set to take place on August 18, would also be postponed.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the update read.

This isn’t the first time that The Boss has been forced to reschedule some of his shows due to illness during his 2023 tour. Back in March, the iconic singer-songwriter and guitarist was forced to postpone three of his shows due to another unspecified illness.