New DMX song ‘Been To War’ posthumously released with French Montana and Swizz Beatz

After roughly a week following the passing of legendary rapper DMX, a posthumous song of his has been released, titled ‘Been To War’.

Written for the series Godfather Of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker, ‘Been To War’ also features Swizz Beatz and French Montana.

DMX handles most of the song, helming the chorus – “You tried to catch me motherfucker, I’ma burn this shit here” – with Montana behind the second verse.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Been To War’ below:

DMX – real name Earl Simmons – was hospitalised following a heart attack as a result of reported overdose on April 3, where he had remained in intensive care.

His family confirmed his passing in a statement on April 9, saying “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.

“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

Stars from across the entertainment world paid tribute to the Ruff Ryders rapper, including from Meek Mill, DJ Snake, Viola Davis, Slowthai, Nas and many more.

Advertisement

Swizz Beatz delivered an emotional tribute on social media, saying “(DMX) was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else, more than he did himself.”

“My brother would take care of everybody before he would took care of himself,” Swizz Beatz went on to say.

“I’ve never seen a human like him – the closest thing to a prophet… there’s only one DMX.”

Following DMX’s passing, his music saw a huge surge in streams, soaring by 928 per cent on April 9 and 10 compared to April 7 and 8.

Darrin “Dee” Dean, Ruff Ryders Entertainment co-founder, recently said that DMX‘s final album, which has yet to be released, is probably one of his “best”.