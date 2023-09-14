New documentary about The Mars Volta and At The Drive-In to premiere in October

Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird, an upcoming documentary chronicling the relationship between The Mars Volta and At The Drive-In bandmates Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López, has been announced.

Yesterday (September 13), Cloud Hill Films released a trailer for the upcoming film, which also tells the story of both bands, explored here through footage captured by Omar Rodríguez-López over the last couple of decades.

The official description for the film reads: “A film that charts the artistic and personal relationship between two era-defining artists, Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala (At the Drive-In/The Mars Volta), told almost entirely through hundreds of hours of self-shot footage filmed by Omar over the last 40 years.”

Watch the trailer for Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird below.

Omar And Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird will premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in the UK on October 28. Further information surrounding the film’s release elsewhere has yet to be announced.

The trailer and news of the documentary came ahead of The Mars Volta’s US tour kick-off in Minneapolis on Wednesday, September 13. Their US slate of shows is scheduled to run until mid-October and will see them perform 18 more shows. Find any remaining tickets here.

The Texas-formed band released six studio albums between 2003 and 2012 before splitting due to a falling-out between founding members Bixler-Zavala and Rodríguez-López. In the years that followed, the pair formed new group Antemasque and resurrected their pre-Mars Volta outfit At-the-Drive-In for a new record in 2017.

The Mars Volta returned to release their self-titled record in September last year. The return effort scored a glowing five-star review from NME‘s Andy Price, who wrote: “‘The Mars Volta’ is a record that seizes the attention instantly, peppered as it is with arresting top-lines. But it also demands – and handsomely rewards – repeated listens, by virtue of its meticulously assembled arrangements (just bathe your ears in shining third single ‘Vigil”s luxuriant mix).”

“This isn’t just a striking return for one of the most individual bands of the last 20 years; it is, musically, an astounding masterpiece. Their finest hour? Quite possibly.”