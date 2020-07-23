New Donald Trump and Iron Maiden mash-up sees President reciting ‘Run To The Hills’

A new YouTube mash-up sees Donald Trump reciting the lyrics to Iron Maiden‘s ‘Run To The Hills’ – watch it below.

In the video, the latest in a series of ‘Metal Trump’ videos from YouTube user Lars von Retriever, clips from speeches made by the US President are spliced up to form the lyrics from the iconic track.

The 1982 track, which appears on Maiden’s album ‘The Number Of The Beast’, concerns the destruction and genocide of indigenous peoples in America by settlers. Watch the new Trump mash-up of the track below.

The latest ‘Metal Trump’ video follows previous mash-ups which saw the President inadvertently covering Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Killing In The Name’, Queen‘s ‘Another One Bites The Dust’, AC/DC‘s ‘Thunderstruck’ and more.

Donald Trump was recently served with a cease and desist order by Linkin Park for the unauthorised use of their track ‘In The End’ at his campaign rallies.

The band follow the likes of Neil Young, Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! At The Disco, and The Rolling Stones in demanding that the President doesn’t use their music at his rallies.

Chance The Rapper, meanwhile, recently said that he was “convinced” that Trump will win a second term as US President.

“I’m just going to be honest: I don’t think that Joe Biden will win in November,” the rapper said in a new interview. “I don’t. I felt like Trump was gonna have two terms since the beginning of his first term. Just because of what I know about politics. What my dad always used to say is you have to energise the base.”