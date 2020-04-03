New Empire of The Sun album reportedly coming

Empire of The Sun have revealed a new album might be on its way, in an interview on The Green Room Podcast with Neil Griffiths.

One half of the Sydney pop duo, Nick Littlemore, told host Neil Griffiths him and lead vocalist Luke Steele had done “quite a lot of work” on a forthcoming album.

“We went to Japan a few times and made some really interesting recordings out there and then we worked back here in LA,” Littlemore said.

He wouldn’t commit to a timeline on release of any new Empire of The Sun music however.

“I don’t know, I can’t really say for sure,” he said.

“We’ve got some really good music. We’ll just see, but it’s a strange time.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Littlemore discussed his longrunning PNAU project. He had recently been ill, rendering him unable to perform for months.

“I kinda had my own pandemic and now we’re all caught up the world is crazy now,” Littlemore said.

Empire of The Sun have not released a full length studio album since 2016’s ‘Two Vines’. Last year, the duo celebrated the tenth anniversary of their debut album ‘Walking On A Dream’ with a limited edition vinyl, and the previously unreleased track ‘Chrysalis’.

In 2018, Littlemore told triple j he wanted to retire from music in three years to write books – that’s 2021. It’s unclear whether he still plans to do so.