New film about AC/DC’s Bon Scott won’t be a biopic, producers reveal

The producers of the upcoming film about AC/DC’s Bon Scott have clarified that the movie will not be a strict biopic about the late singer.

READ MORE: 50 music biopics to see before you die

Australia’s HALO Films announced earlier this month that The Kid From Harvest Road is currently in the works, in what is described as “a fictionalised narrative” set in the 1960s, during Scott’s coming-of-age years.

Young Australian actor Lee Tiger Halley, who stars in Netflix‘s Boy Swallows Universe, will play Scott. The script is being written by Stephen Belowsky alongside co-writer/director David Vincent Smith, with Tim Duffy on board as producer and Ian Hale and Nicko Mezzino executive producing for HALO Films and Protocol Pictures, respectively.

Advertisement

After an excited response to the film’s announcement, HALO sought to make clear that fans should not expect the film to be a historically accurate account of Scott’s life, but rather they will use creative license to capture the spirit of the singer’s life.

“The producers behind The Kid From Harvest Road are incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming media attention the recent announcement of the film’s development has garnered. The enthusiasm and support from audiences and media outlets alike reaffirm the belief in the power of storytelling,” they said.

“However, they are at pains to express that The Kid From Harvest Road is a project that aims to capture the essence of Bon Scott’s early life in Fremantle in a fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s. By drawing inspiration from the stories and atmosphere of the time period, rather than attempting a biopic, the film can offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott’s character and experiences.”

“Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era.”

Bon Scott fronted AC/DC from 1974 until his death in 1980. He sang on the band’s first six albums, spanning from their debut ‘High Voltage’, up until 1979’s ‘Highway To Hell’. Brian Johnson was tapped to replace Scott just weeks after the latter’s death, and went on to record ‘Back in Black’ and has been with the band ever since.

Advertisement

The film is expected to enter production in early 2025.

In celebration of their 50th anniversary as a band, AC/DC are set to release limited edition gold vinyl pressings of their entire album catalogue. Each of the limited edition albums come with an album-specific 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork suitable for framing.

Elsewhere, the band recently announced a huge UK and European stadium tour for 2024 as well as a new drummer and bassist for said shows. The Australian rock legends will perform 21 dates in 10 countries this summer, which will mark their first tour in Europe for eight years.