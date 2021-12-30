New footage of Kanye West working with Scarface in the studio has been shared

New footage of Kanye West performing in the studio has surfaced online.

The clip, which you can view below, shows the rapper teaming up with Scarface with the former enthusiastically playing the piano while the latter nods his head to the beat.

It is unclear whether the footage, which has no sound, shows Ye working on new material or if it was a jamming session.

The pair previously appeared on Jay-Z’s ‘This Can’t Be Life‘ before teaming up on ‘Guess Who’s Back’, ‘Heaven’ and ‘In Cold Bold’, all of which appeared on Scarface’s 2002 project ‘The Fix’.

Ye working on new music in the studio with Scarface last night (12.28.21) pic.twitter.com/Js8UnLjkC3 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) December 30, 2021

Scarface was also set to appear on West’s 2004 single ‘Jesus Walks‘ but scheduling conflicts prevented him from laying down his vocals.

West meanwhile, recently teamed up with Drake for their ‘Free Larry Hoover’ concert that took place in LA earlier this month.

It marked his monumental reunion with Drake after the pair put an end to their longstanding feud, and saw them perform together for the first time since 2016.

The concert was a benefit held to free gang member Larry Hoover, who is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

In a five-star review of the concert, NME said: “Tonight it turns out that you don’t need to have faith in anything other than the power of two talents at the top of their respective games to have a near-religious experience. Here’s to making up with your enemies.”

Meanwhile, Scarface recently received a kidney transplant from his son after the rapper had a lengthy battle with COVID-19.