New industry body formed to revive Australia’s live music scene

Leaders from Australia’s live entertainment industry have united to form a new body dedicated to resurrecting the nation’s struggling live music scene, which has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new initiative, dubbed the Live Entertainment Industry Forum (LEIF), is chaired by former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, and has an executive committee that includes members from TEG, Live Nation, Frontier Touring, Live Performance Australia and other major sporting venues.

From a statement on its website, the association seeks to put forth a “comprehensive, flexible, all-of-industry re-opening and risk management strategy that meets the needs of the public, governments and performers and industry, with safety at its core”.

“We have to start somewhere and part of it is building confidence in our processes, both for government and fans,” Sutherland said in a statement to The Age.

“Going to an event isn’t going to be the same as it once was. We have to adapt to these circumstances as they unfold. With the industry on its knees, the way back is through a collective effort, the industry is united working through this and putting differences aside to deliver a COVID-safe environment… to get fans back in venues and people back in jobs.”

The news follows Live Performance Australia’s proposed $345million stimulus package to support the arts and live entertainment industry, as lockdown restrictions begin to ease around the country.