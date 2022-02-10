New Kanye West track, ‘City Of Gods’, set to arrive tonight

A new Kanye West track called ‘City Of Gods’ is set to arrive tonight (February 10), according to New York rapper Fivio Foreign.

The new record, which might be the first preview of West’s upcoming new album ‘DONDA 2’, was announced by Fivio on social media earlier this evening. He also shared a pair of images including one that features himself stood alongside West and Alicia Keys.

“City Of Gods ❗️2nite ❗️ @kanyewest @aliciakeys,” he captioned the image. You can see the post below. No further info was shared.

West’s sequel album to 2021’s ‘DONDA’ is set to be released on February 22. Future is said to be executively producing the record, while Marilyn Manson is also working on the album.

West, who is now legally known as Ye, reportedly held a party in LA on Monday night (February 7) where ‘DONDA 2’ was played (via TMZ).

The likes of Drake, Travis Scott and Yung Lean were also said to have been in attendance on the night, with West sharing an image taken by Samuel Alemayhu which showed him with the three aforementioned artists and Baby Keem.

West’s Instagram post followed on from a video he shared on Tuesday (February 8) where he gave a passionate speech about “Black Future Month”.

“There’s no more Black History Month,” he said in the clip. “Every February, reminding us that we just barely can vote – you shouldn’t have to be a tech genius, a basketball god, a musical wizard, to be able to hold down your family. It’s been about four or five days since I’ve seen my kids, but we’re in America, ain’t we? That’s just how it is.”

Earlier this week, West‘s 2006 live album ‘Late Orchestration’ was finally made available on streaming platforms in the US.

The rapper and producer’s live LP was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London in September 2005, and featured live renditions of tracks from West’s first two studio albums, ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘Late Registration’.

Elsewhere, the forthcoming Netflix documentary about West, titled Jeen-Yuhs, is set to premiere its first act on February 16. West said earlier this week that he wants Drake to narrate the film.