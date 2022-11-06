New Kids On The Block, Diane Warren and more pay tribute to Aaron Carter following death

In the wake of Aaron Carter‘s untimely death yesterday (November 5), a slew of celebrities have come out with tributes to the late pop star.

Carter’s representatives confirmed his passing shortly after it spread in reports that he was found dead in his Californian home; his house sitter reportedly found him unresponsive in his bath sometime after 11am, when police received a call from them. He was 34 years old; no cause of death has been confirmed at the time of writing.

In the hours since, many of Carter’s colleagues, both in music and acting, have publicly shared their condolences. Among them were New Kids On The Block – who alongside Carter were staples of the 2000s’ tween pop scene – writing in a tweet that they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Carter’s passing.

We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rDUcE4i8Iy — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) November 5, 2022

Reflecting on Carter’s death, legendary songwriter Diane Warren noted the often traumatic landscape that celebrity can bring for a child star (Carter was just nine when he launched his career opening for the Backstreet Boys). In a tweet of her own, she wrote: “Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy.”

Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter🎤💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 5, 2022

Fellow former teen heartthrob Melissa Joan Hart offered her “love to [Carter’s] family and friends and fans”, while Tyler Hilton remembered his “bud” – who is also the brother of Nick Carter – as “warm and really funny”, and Disney Channel alum Christy Romano called his passing “incredibly sad”.

Incredibly sad about the passing of Aaron Carter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. 🕯️ — ChristyCarlsonRomano (@ChristyRomano) November 5, 2022

No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter — Tyler Hilton (@TylerHilton) November 5, 2022

In a teary video shared on Instagram, model Courtney Stodden claimed that Carter “reached out” to her “a handful of times”, and noted that she “was always afraid to think this was going to happen”. She wrote in a caption: “He called me, confided but I stepped away due to threats by surrounding people. I hoped he’d heal but now he’s at peace… I’m so gutted.”

Have a look at some more tributes below:

OMG 😩🙏🏽 He’s was so nice anytime we crossed paths! Aaron Carter Dead at 34 #AaronCarter https://t.co/qYCzTzjoEZ — Porscha Coleman (@PorschaColeman) November 5, 2022

Rest in peace Aaron Carter. I am in tears right now hearing of your death. I just talked to you on Wednesday & you seemed in good spirits. You were such a sweet soul that never had a chance. I’m heartbroken that your son, who you wanted so much will never get to know you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/BaygQAhLox — SAMANTHA SCARLETTE (@SammiScarlette) November 5, 2022

so bummed to hear the news about Aaron. The few interactions I had with him were extremely sweet but most definitely sad. media and our culture can be so vicious. — Parson James (@ParsonJames) November 5, 2022

My heart goes out to the family, friends, and fans of Aaron Carter. To the guy in 15F. I will never forget the day I met you. And I will always cherish the fact that these words meant something to you. https://t.co/NAn1HGdbod — Jamie Tworkowski (@jamietworkowski) November 5, 2022

on a sadder note, rest in peace to aaron carter man. i know homie was struggling and it’s sad to see anyone unable to shake those demons and go at that young of an age. blessings to his family and friends 🙏🏻 — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) November 5, 2022

aaron carter heavy on my heart tonight ..

and every person who has had to navigate the industry as a kid. rest in peace AC 🤍 — Greyson Chance (@greysonchance) November 6, 2022

Aaron Carter news is so sad 😞 I went with my sister for her birthday to meet him when I was 9 or 10 .. He was very kind .. May he rest in peace 🕊️ — alecbenjamin (@AlecBenjamin) November 5, 2022

I know I would make jokes about aaron carter saying some crazy shit. But it’s truly saddening to see and hear he past away I really wanted to him to recover and better himself.

Sending his family lots of love this sucks really bad to hear.

Rest easy man pic.twitter.com/Or2QyNHjfi — Johnnie Guilbert (@JohnnieGuilbert) November 5, 2022

RIP Aaron Carter 😞 🙏🏽 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) November 5, 2022

Addiction is a tough road.

Rest in peace, Aaron Carter.

Gone too soon.💙 pic.twitter.com/Wq3n584gVS — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) November 5, 2022

RIP Aaron Carter. I kept up with him a lot & while things he said or did was funny to react to, its obvious he’s been fighting a battle with drugs & I really hoped he’d be able to win his battle. Heartbreaking that he didn’t & died so young. Thoughts go out to his family ❤️ — Damon Fizzy␌ (@deefizzy) November 5, 2022

Feel terrible about Aaron Carter passing away. He always seemed like such a tortured soul. He just had his son. Now a boy is without a father and this man passed on far to young. Just a terrible tragedy of a day. RIP Aaron. — Joey Sasso (@joey_sasso) November 5, 2022

Sincere condolences to @nickcarter 💔 — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 5, 2022

This is unbelievably sad. RIP Aaron Carter. I truly hope you’re at peace now. ❤️🙏🏿 https://t.co/AfradYFkES — Malynda Hale (@MalyndaHale) November 5, 2022

For help and advice on mental health: