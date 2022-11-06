NewsMusic News

New Kids On The Block, Diane Warren and more pay tribute to Aaron Carter following death

Carter died yesterday at the age of 34

By Ellie Robinson
Aaron Carter. Credit: Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images
Aaron Carter. Credit: Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images

In the wake of Aaron Carter‘s untimely death yesterday (November 5), a slew of celebrities have come out with tributes to the late pop star.

Carter’s representatives confirmed his passing shortly after it spread in reports that he was found dead in his Californian home; his house sitter reportedly found him unresponsive in his bath sometime after 11am, when police received a call from them. He was 34 years old; no cause of death has been confirmed at the time of writing.

In the hours since, many of Carter’s colleagues, both in music and acting, have publicly shared their condolences. Among them were New Kids On The Block – who alongside Carter were staples of the 2000s’ tween pop scene – writing in a tweet that they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Carter’s passing.

Reflecting on Carter’s death, legendary songwriter Diane Warren noted the often traumatic landscape that celebrity can bring for a child star (Carter was just nine when he launched his career opening for the Backstreet Boys). In a tweet of her own, she wrote: “Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy.”

Fellow former teen heartthrob Melissa Joan Hart offered her “love to [Carter’s] family and friends and fans”, while Tyler Hilton remembered his “bud” – who is also the brother of Nick Carter – as “warm and really funny”, and Disney Channel alum Christy Romano called his passing “incredibly sad”.

In a teary video shared on Instagram, model Courtney Stodden claimed that Carter “reached out” to her “a handful of times”, and noted that she “was always afraid to think this was going to happen”. She wrote in a caption: “He called me, confided but I stepped away due to threats by surrounding people. I hoped he’d heal but now he’s at peace… I’m so gutted.”

Have a look at some more tributes below:

