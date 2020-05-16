Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are set to share a new collaboration next week.

‘Rain On Me’ will arrive next Friday (March 22), and appears on Gaga’s forthcoming ‘Chromatica’ album, which comes out a week later.

Fans had been speculating about a collaboration between the pair after they found a series of clues in a birthday post Grande wrote to Gaga on Instagram, and a collaboration was confirmed last month when Gaga released the ‘Chromatica’ tracklisting.

Advertisement

Last week, Lady Gaga shared full details of sixth album ‘Chromatica’ and a new release date. The album, now out May 29, was postponed back in March from its initial date of April 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Gaga saying it “just doesn’t feel right” to release it.

After the album’s tracklisting, featuring the likes of Grande, Elton John and BLACKPINK, was revealed recently, Gaga then shared details of the new release date.

‘Rain On Me’ will be only the second song shared from ‘Chromatica’, following ‘Stupid Love’. Reviewing the album’s first single, NME wrote: “The Gaga we first met and fell in love with is making a big return with ‘Stupid Love’, the first taste of her long-awaited sixth album.

“It’s a glorious resurrection for the 21st century’s most outlandish pop star and an iridescent lightning bolt of a banger ready to electrify the dancefloor.”

Advertisement

Ariana Grande also revealed this week that she and Doja Cat have recorded a new song together, saying: “I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, ‘Bitch, I love this.'”