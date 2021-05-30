New lawsuit alleges Marilyn Manson raped ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her

Content warning: This story contains discussion and description of sexual assault.

A new lawsuit filed against Marilyn Manson by an ex-girlfriend alleges the singer raped her and threatened to kill her.

The ex-girlfriend, only identified as Jane Doe, and Manson allegedly met at a pre-Grammy party in 2011. While the relationship was “gentle and romantic” at first, it is claimed it took a violent turn relatively quickly.

According to the lawsuit, per documents published by Deadline on May 28, Doe claims Manson raped her in June 2011 when she went to return a key for his apartment, threatening to kill her afterwards. Manson would also allegedly demand sex often, and became increasingly violent at one point during a three-day drug binge.

The lawsuit also alleges that Manson showed Doe a film titled Groupie, filmed in 1996, which showed him tying a young fan to a chair, forcing her to drink a glass of a band member’s urine, threatening her with a gun and possibly pistol-whipping her.

The plaintiff is suing for damages and a declaration that Manson’s conduct broke the law. When contacted by NME for comment, a member of Manson’s team “strongly denies the accusations”.

A source close to Manson has also said that the video was a “scripted short film”, shot by a photographer/videographer who was a frequent collaborator of Manson’s, and intended for use as an extra video feature for an upcoming album release that was never released. The source also said that the person in the film was an actress who had appeared in Manson’s video for ‘The Long Hard Road Out of Hell’.

This suit follows two previous lawsuits filed against Manson. In April, Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco sued Manson, alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking, months after going public with her claims. In May, Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters sued the singer for sexual assault, battery, and harassment. Manson has denied the allegations brought against him in the previous lawsuits.

Earlier this month, a warrant was issued in New Hampshire for Manson’s arrest over two counts of Class A misdemeanour simple assault against a videographer. Manson’s lawyer Howard King said the claims were “ludicrous”.

Manson was dropped by his label Loma Vista in February, shortly after a number of women, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, came forth publicly with allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him. Manson has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality” in a February statement.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.