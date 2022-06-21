New Leonard Cohen documentary to hit Australian cinemas next month

The new Leonard Cohen documentary, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, is set to hit Australian cinemas next month. Watch the trailer below.

The documentary, which first premiered in early June at the Venice and Tribeca film festivals, will explore the life of the singer-songwriter “through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, ‘Hallelujah’.”

Advertisement

The documentary was first given the green-light by Cohen himself in 2014, two years before his eventual passing at age 82. Directed by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine, the film will collate never-before-seen footage of Cohen, approved by his trust, alongside the singer’s personal notebooks and rare performance and audio recordings.

While covering Cohen’s early career, Hallelujah will also explore its much-covered titular song, which was released as part of Cohen’s 1984 album ‘Various Positions’. According to its synopsis, the film will trace ‘Hallelujah’’s “dramatic journey from record label reject to chart-topping hit.”

Featuring in the film are fellow musicians John Cale, Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan and Jeff Buckley, all of whom have previously covered ‘Hallelujah’ and contributed to its later popularity throughout the ‘80s.

The documentary is the latest posthumous release to be approved by the late-musician’s estate. In March, the estate released the rights of all the 278 songs written by Cohen to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund, spanning the singer’s seven-decade songwriting catalogue from the inception of his career through to the year 2000.

In a 2016 obituary for the artist, NME writer Barry Nicolson described Cohen’s catalogue, which also included poetry and literature, as “incomparable.”

“He had a gift for finding beauty in words and language, even as those words probed into the darker recesses of the human experience,” Nicolson wrote.

Advertisement

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song will first screen in Sydney and Melbourne on July 14, before debuting in Perth the following month on August 11.