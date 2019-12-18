News Film News

New Mac Miller biopic ‘Blue Slide Park’ makes Hollywood’s 2019 Black List

The list counts down the most hotly-anticipated unreleased screenplays in Hollywood

Will Richards
Mac Miller
Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018.

Hollywood’s 2019 Black List – the rundown of the most hotly-anticipated unreleased screenplays in the industry – has been revealed, and it includes a new Mac Miller biopic.

According to Deadline, Blue Slide Park will track the late rapper’s “music, love, success, family, and addiction” and is written by Kyle Anderson and Michael Vlamis.

Miller died last September aged 26 of “mixed drug toxicity”, with fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol found in his system at the time of his death. The death was certified as an accidental overdose.

Advertisement

This September, a man was charged in connection with the rapper’s death. A 42-page criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California and obtained by NBC News alleges that Cameron James Pettit, 28, supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Mac Miller
Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that a “definitive” Mac Miller documentary had been halted by the late rapper’s estate.

Filmmaker C.J. Wallis had been planning to begin developing a film about Miller, but tweeted that he had stopped proceeding with his plans after being contacted by Miller’s manager, Christian Clancy, and his estate.

Meanwhile, GoldLink recently responded after being accused of making “disrespectful” comments about Mac Miller by Anderson .Paak.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Charles Manson’s ashes used to make mask of his face

Charlotte Krol -
Because that's very normal
Read more
Music News

Monmouth recording studio where Oasis and Led Zeppelin recorded is up for sale

Charlotte Krol -
The legendary studio has also hosted Black Sabbath
Read more
Music News

Watch Harry Styles do a joyful cover of ‘Juice’ by Lizzo

Charlotte Krol -
"She’s exactly what you want an artist to be"
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.