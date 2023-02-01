New Melbourne show added for Ice Cube, The Game and Cypress Hill tour

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game have added a second Melbourne show to their upcoming Australian tour, after tickets to the first sold out.

The rap heavyweights were already scheduled to perform at Rod Laver Arena on March 23; they’ll now preempt it with a gig the day prior, with tickets for that one going on sale here at 11am next Monday (February 6). A pre-sale for MJR Presents members will also run from 9am on the same day.

Following their two kick-off dates in Melbourne, the tour – which is set to feature headline-length sets from all three acts – will continue with a show at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on March 25. The rappers will then head to Sydney – performing at Qudos Bank Arena on March 26 – before wrapping up at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on March 28.

The shows will also feature sets from “homegrown Australian talent”, with a different local act performing in each of the four cities; details on these additions are set to come in the weeks leading up to the tour.

The tour comes primarily in support of the 30th anniversary of Ice Cube’s fourth album, 1993’s ‘Lethal Injection’. Announcing it last November, he said in a statement: “I love performing in Australia. It’s been four long years since my last visit and I can’t wait to return for a couple of history-making shows in 2023.”

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Wednesday 22 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (NEW SHOW)

Thursday 23 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 25 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Sunday 26 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 28 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre