New Melbourne supergroup Pop Filter share debut single ‘Laughing Falling’

Pop Filter, a new Melbourne supergroup composed of members from Snowy Band, The Ocean Party and Cool Sounds, have shared their debut single ‘Laughing Falling’.

The music video, directed by band member Jordan Ireland, apes silent films in a bizarre steampunk narrative that appears to be set in the late 19th century. Watch it below:

Advertisement

The single’s release also marks the announcement of the band’s debut album, ‘Banksia’. It’s set for an August 21 release jointly through Osborne Again, Spunk Records, and Bobo Integral.

Another song from the forthcoming album, ‘Romance At The Petrol Station’, is available to stream on the album’s Bandcamp pre-order page. A limited edition 12″ vinyl is available to pre-order now here, with only 330 copies available worldwide.

Per a press release, the album was mostly written and recorded over the course of four days in a family holiday house in Broulee on the NSW South Coast. It was mixed and mastered by band member Liam Halliwell, whose project Snowy Band released their debut album ‘Audio Commentary’ in March.

The band said it marked “the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the band members, while acknowledging their collective shared history”. They also noted the band’s emphasis “on spur of the moment performance…[and] minimal takes”.